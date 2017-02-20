Man accused of shooting at Humboldt officer faces attempted murder charge

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An accused gunman is charged with attempted murder after a weekend standoff with police.

Braxton Hill is accused of shooting at an officer early Sunday morning before entering a residence and refusing to come out, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police were in the area of North 17th Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots when an officer saw a man later identified as Hill come out of the back of a Mitchell Street residence and shoot at him, according to the release.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect went back inside the residence and refused to come out.

After a 70-minute standoff, Hill surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Police say he admitted to firing a weapon in his backyard. Officers also recovered a weapon.

Hill is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

He was transported to the Gibson County Correctional Complex. His bond was set at $100,000.