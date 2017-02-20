Scattered Showers Arriving Early Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Monday

Skies may be mostly cloudy across West Tennessee this afternoon, but temperatures are still reaching the middle and upper 70s across the Mid-South. Presidents’ Day falls on the 3rd Monday of every February, so because the date changes every year we had to look at old holiday data to see when the warmest Presidents’ Day on record was. Records show the warmest Presidents’ Day was on February 21st in 1983 when temperatures reached 70°F – we can officially say that today that record has been shattered!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue overnight with mainly dry weather before midnight. After midnight showers will begin to arrive early Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches the region. Expect temperatures to start out in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday morning.

Off-and-on rain showers will continue through most of the morning on Tuesday. A rumble of thunder cannot be completely ruled out but severe weather is not expected. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist

