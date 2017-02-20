Sheriff: One suspected gunmen in custody following shooting in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn.-Officers in Benton County have one suspected gunmen in custody and another is on the run following a shooting in Camden, Monday evening.

The Benton County sheriff confirms it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Timber Creek apartments in Camden.

Officers said two black men, armed with a shotgun and pistol were seen leaving the apartments on foot, and were believed to be in a silver Dodge Intrepid or similar car. The sheriff said he is unsure if anyone was injured in that shooting.

According to the sheriff, a short time later, one of the suspects was taken into custody and a car was being searched in connection to the shooting.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Camden Police Department at (731) 584-4622.

