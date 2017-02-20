Shiloh needs volunteers for upcoming ‘Flames of Remembrance’ ceremony

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park needs volunteers as they prepare for the upcoming 155th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh.

There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the park to coordinate volunteers and organize the park’s “Flames of Remembrance” event.

Over 100 volunteers have already donated 500 hours to help make luminaries for the event, according to a release from park officials.

During the April 8 ceremony, 23,746 luminaries will be placed on Shiloh battlefield representing each Civil War solider killed, wounded or missing over the two-day battle on April 6-7 in 1862, according to the release.

Visit the park’s website to learn more about volunteering.