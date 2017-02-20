Superintendent candidate Dr. Eric Jones talks future of JMC Schools if selected

JACKSON, Tenn — 25 candidates narrowed down to two. One of whom said he is fighting to lead the district he loves.

“I think my passion to serve this community, to serve the children will empower me to really lead this district,” superintendent finalist Dr. Eric Jones said.

At least according to one board member Dr. Eric Jones is already a clear favorite.

“There are a lot of people in the community that believe Eric Jones has already been selected,” school board member David Clifft said.

Jones, who was a one-time principal at Jackson Central-Merry High School, is not commenting, saying his focus remains on earning the job and getting to work.

“I want to have our children graduate from our school system with options and opportunities and that starts in kindergarten. I want them to really have a clear direction our children can take,” Jones said.

It is a vision he hopes parents and the community can see as well.

“Your overall vision for the school system has to be a shared vision and one where all party’s can buy into and know exactly where we’re going as a school system,” Jones explained.

He also shared is opinions on “Vision 2020.”

“If I get this position we can dig into “Vision 2020″ more and what will be best for our children because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” Jones said.

Dr. Jones currently trains educators across the country through the National Institute for School Leadership.