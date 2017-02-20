Vikings rely on seniors to lead the way

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — Entering the final weeks of the high school basketball season, the Humboldt Vikings have had two 13 game winning streaks. Their lone loss coming to Poplar Bluff, a team out of Missouri.

Led by their five seniors, this team is on a mission. Coach Ron Abernathy explains why he doesn’t have to do all the work to keep this team focused and motivated.

“We have special players, it’s evident by the fact you know we had all five of our seniors make the all academic team for the district,” Abernathy said.

With the Vikings not losing a single game to a West Tennessee team, they plan to stick to the script.

“Our philosophy now is one game at a time, give us all you got, and let the chips fall where they lay,” Abernathy said. “We got a great season and you know, it’s almost like you got five seniors, you leave it in their hands, you tell them, do you want to win or do you want to go home. ”

The Vikings have a couple of days off before hitting the court this Friday in Humboldt against the winner of the Dresden and West Carroll game. Tip off is at 7 p.m.