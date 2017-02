WEATHER UPDATE

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH FRIDAY. HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 60S TO THE UPPER 70S.

CHANCES FOR SHOWERS WILL OCCUR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AS A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW MOVES ALONG THE GULF COAST. A FEW THUNDERSTORMS COULD OCCUR TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY AS WELL.

ADDITIONAL CHANCES OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL OCCUR FRIDAY AS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO THE MID-SOUTH. COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL FILTER INTO THE AREA BEHIND THE COLD FRONT.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com