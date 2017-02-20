West Tennesseans weigh in on Trump’s first month in office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday marks one month in office for President Donald Trump. West Tennesseans had differing opinions about his time in office so far.

“I think he’s done really good,” Linda Burgher said.

“I think he’s done a terrible job,” Bewilda Bryant said.

“I think he’s done great,” Janet Bivens said.

“He seems incompetent so far,” Bassam Gobath said.

Some said they are not quite sure yet. “I voted for him, but we’ll see,” Laura Comer said.

Supporters said President Trump is following through on campaign promises.

“He’s done the things that he said he was going to do,” Burgher said.

“He’s doing what he said he would do when he was trying to get elected,” Bivens said.

Opponents said they are upset about Trump’s efforts to roll back Obamacare, build a wall and ban certain immigrants.

“Some of the executive orders he’s trying to pass, he doesn’t seem like he understands the Constitution,” Gobath said.

“In my opinion, he’s not running the office right,” Christopher Adams said.

People on both sides said they want to see several things from President Trump moving forward.

“I heard him talk about creating more jobs,” Adams said. “I would like to see more jobs.”

“Work on the economy and getting things back in shape,” Burgher said.

“I just want to see him change his attitude,” Bryant said.

“I’d like to see him do what he said he’s going to do, and hopefully everybody will be satisfied with him,” Bivens said.

President Trump spent most of the Presidents Day holiday at his Florida estate.