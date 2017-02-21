Body of missing Milan man found in lake in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — After a man went missing for more than two weeks, his body was recovered Monday evening by Carroll County deputies.

Robert Treadway, better known as “Tank” by family and friends, was last seen Feb. 5.

“I just wasn’t ready for it,” family member Georgia Gobbell said. “I know there’s a lot of people out there that wasn’t ready for that.”

Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson confirmed Treadway’s body was found in a small lake near Parker Store Road in Cedar Grove.

Some who knew Treadway say they are still in shock.

“Tank was strong. He was everybody’s protector,” Gobbell said. “So I didn’t expect this at all. I didn’t because Tank had a good heart. Who would do this?”

Gobbell said she has known Treadway for 25 years, and before getting the news of his passing she had already started making missing person flyers. “I had printed them off when I got the phone call that they had found him,” she said.

Investigators said the body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.

“Everywhere he went he carried a smile, and like I said, I don’t know of him to have any enemies,” friend Andre Hutchison said.

Gobbell said she and Treadway spent a lot of time together at Milan City Park. “I would come out here and work out, and he didn’t like that,” Gobbell said. “I’m 10 feet tall and bulletproof, but Tank didn’t like that, so he’d come out here and he would walk this track with me.”

Family members said Treadway lived in Milan and that he’ll be missed by everyone who knew him.

“This world is not going to be the same without him,” Gobbell said.

Investigators say it could take days before a cause of death is determined and that they will release more information as it becomes available.