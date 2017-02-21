Chattanooga cop fired, accused of violating Code of Conduct

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Chattanooga police officer has been fired after being accused of violating the department’s code of conduct.

Multiple media outlets report that Chattanooga police say in a news release that Officer David Campbell was terminated after an extensive internal investigation found he was in violation of investigation found he was in violation of harassment and improper arrest policies and motor vehicles use policies under the code of conduct.

A disciplinary hearing was finished Thursday. Afterward, police say Chief Fletcher decided to terminate Campbell. Police say Fletcher will not be commenting on the decision due to a pending appeal by Campbell.