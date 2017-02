Couple accused of stealing from Jackson Best Buy in court

JACKSON, Tenn.-A couple accused of stealing $3,000 Beats headphones from the Best Buy in north Jackson appear in Jackson City Court, Tuesday.

According to court papers, Byron and Destiny Miller were caught on surveillance stealing the headphones, using a magnet to disable the security devices.

Officers said the stolen electronics, magnet and a bottle of unmarked Xanax pills were found in the couple’s car.