Delta Waterfowl hold event to raise money, awareness

JACKSON, Tenn.-Outdoor enthusiasts gathered Tuesday night in downtown Jackson to help raise money and awareness.

The Delta Waterfowl Organization met at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park. The night included a silent auction and a lot of giveaways, including guns and coolers. Organizers said the night is also about drawing attention to conserving the environment.

“If you don’t try to protect it and preserve it, then it’s not going to be there later and then, the future generations aren’t going to have that to go out and learn what you did as a kid and what they did as a kid and pass that on to their kids as well,” said Scot Marcin, regional director for Delta Waterfowl.

The Delta Waterfowl Organization began in 1911.