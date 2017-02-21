Former Crockett Co. deputy indicted on drug, firearm counts

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former deputy is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in federal court on drug and firearm counts, court documents reveal.

Calvin Fields is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on counts including cocaine distribution and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to the indictment documents.

Sheriff Troy Klyce confirmed Tuesday morning that Fields has been fired from the department.

Fields is scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Sheriff Klyce posted on the department’s Facebook page Monday that Fields would face charges. The sheriff did not say what he is accused of doing or where it allegedly happened, only saying it is “of great concern.”

The sheriff said he requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force to assist.

