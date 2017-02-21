German band records song at Rockabilly Hall of Fame in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tom Toxic, a rockabilly artist from Germany, put together the band Tom Toxic and the Tennessee Tapes with the dream of recording music in the birthplace of rockabilly.

The band is making a compilation of their experience here in Tennessee, but he says the experience is worth more than any record sales.

“Even if nobody buys this record, it will be an unforgettable experience, what we have here, to record in these legendary studios with all of these legendary musicians, to be here in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and play a song about the Rockabilly Hall of Fame,” Tom Toxic, the band’s lead singer, said.

Their record will include rockabilly classics as well as originals from the band. Tom says one of the first musicians who became an icon to him was Carl Perkins and that it’s amazing for him to be here in Jackson.