Madison Co. commissioners approve shooting range for students

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some South Gibson County students weren’t in class Tuesday morning.

They were at a Madison County Commission meeting, hoping to have a new place to shoot.

“We are governed by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation and more specifically the Scholastic Clay Target Program,” James Powell said.

Powell coaches more than 50 students between the ages of 9 and 18.

The team says this new location would be a much shorter drive than where they’ve been practicing.

But Dr. Brian Carrier lives with his family on the property beside this land.

“Convenience should not supersede safety, nor in this case should convenience of South Gibson County students be more important than the quiet enjoyment of property by Madison County residents,” Carrier said.

Powell says they understand the concerns.

“All of his concerns, while I understand, we have done our absolute best to address,” Powell said. “That was part of our, to answer your question, discussions when we did the first site plan.”

Concerns include sound levels, how close the range is to Carrier’s front door, and the direction of shooting.

“My concern here is not even relegated to the measurement of feet and inches,” Carrier said. “It’s for the safety of my wife, my kids, for the safety of the hundreds of Union University students that are on my property every year, and for the safety of my livestock.”

The commission did pass the re-zoning of the property with 17 votes for it.