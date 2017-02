Man appears in court to face half a dozen charges

JACKSON, Tenn.-A half a dozen charges in Jackson City Court for a man accused of everything from burglary to identity theft.

Germaine Long is charged with stealing a man’s wallet from inside his pickup truck, back in January, then using his credit cards.

A few weeks later, Long is charged with breaking into one of his neighbor’s houses and stealing a lot of pricey electronics, then selling most of them.