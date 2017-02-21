Mugshots : Madison County : 2/17/17 – 2/21/17

1/63 Mario Rodriguez Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/63 Tevin Pirtle Disorderly conduct

3/63 Rebekah Perry Schedule VI drug violations

4/63 Jacob Hudson Burglary

5/63 Zachary McFarland Schedule VI drug violations

6/63 Willie Worthams DUI

7/63 William Duncan Prohibited weapons, failure to comply, criminal impersonation, violation of probation, public intoxication

8/63 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass

9/63 Terry Cox DUI, violation of implied consent law

10/63 Tamarcus Whiteside Violation of community corrections

11/63 Rico Williams Robbery, simple domestic assault

12/63 Ricky Wolfe Shoplifting

13/63 Raylonda Rogers Violation of probation

14/63 Quinton Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/63 Paulina Gehringer Failure to yield vehicle

16/63 Paul Evans Shoplifting, violation of probation

17/63 Patricia East DUI, open container law

18/63 Naisha Jacob Assault

19/63 Michael Newbill Violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/63 Matthew Buford Violation of probation, failure to appear

21/63 Margaret Jones Contempt of court

22/63 Marcus Williamson Public intoxication

23/63 Marcus Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/63 Lucas Crafton DUI, reckless driving, open container law

25/63 Leigha Jones Schedule VI drug violations

26/63 Latarence Pearson Aggravated domestic assault

27/63 Kyeisha Vinson DUI, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/63 Kenneth Woods Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

29/63 Joshua Richie Violation of probation

30/63 Jonathan Zarate Assault

31/63 Johnathan Millmeyer Assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, disorderly conduct, shoplifting

32/63 John Ramirez Contempt of court

33/63 Jessica Aguilar No charges entered

34/63 James Hyde Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

35/63 James Evans Failure to comply

36/63 James Deberry Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/63 Hunter Swope Contributing to delinquency of a child, underage consumption

38/63 Henry Adkisson Failure to appear

39/63 Harley Moore Schedule III & VI drug violations

40/63 Gerren Hudson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange

41/63 Gary Walker DUI, violation of implied consent law

42/63 Freddie Williams DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law

43/63 Dusty Lynch Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

44/63 Dorothy Williams Harassment

45/63 Devon McLain Violation of community corrections

46/63 Destiny Miller Shoplifting, schedule IV drug violations

47/63 Dawn Pewitte No charges entered

48/63 Danny Springfield Schedule VI drug violations

49/63 Dalton Rogers Shoplifting

50/63 Carletta Johnson Criminal impersonation

51/63 Clayton Cole Failure to appear

52/63 Christina Robinson Criminal impersonation

53/63 Charles Cheshier Aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

54/63 Cedric Boyle Vandalism

55/63 Cecil Besinger Failure to comply

56/63 Camesha Hunt DUI, violation of implied consent law

57/63 Byron Miller Shoplifting, schedule IV drug violations

58/63 Bryan Holland Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

59/63 Brandon Walker No charges entered

60/63 Brandi Morris Failure to comply

61/63 Ashley Thompson Violation of probation

62/63 Anthony McKnight Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

63/63 Alan Johansen Contempt of court































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/21/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.