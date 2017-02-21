Nashville officer resigns after arrest on theft charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Nashville police officer has resigned from the force after being arrested and charged with stealing a bottle of whiskey from a suspected drunken driver’s crashed car.

The department said in a news release that 29-year-old Joshua Vaughn resigned Tuesday, effective immediately. He is charged with misdemeanor theft.

Vaughn was arrested Saturday and decommissioned for allegedly stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel’s after responding to the crash late Friday.

Vaughn was hired by the police department in January 2013.