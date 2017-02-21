Potential for a Foggy Start on Wednesday

Weather Update – 2:50 p.m. Tuesday

A few more showers will skirt across the area for the remainder of the afternoon and evening before the low pressure system responsible for this rain moves east of the Mid-South. In the pipeline for us for the rest of the week are potentially record warm temperatures and a chance for thunderstorms on Friday when another cold front moves in.





TONIGHT

Scattered rain showers will continue to be possible before midnight, after which mainly dry conditions are forecast though there’s still a 20% chance for rain for those that live near the Tennessee River. If skies become clear tonight, West Tennessee has a potential for dense fog early Wednesday morning so prepare for the possibility for low visibility tomorrow by giving yourself a few extra minutes for the morning commute. Temperatures will start out in the lower to middle 50s by sunrise at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm up day by day with Friday being the warmest (and windiest) day before the next cold front arrives. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the forecast including what our risk for severe weather looks like on Friday and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

