Record Warm Temps Possible Wednesday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. Tuesday

A few rain showers are still left in parts of West Tennessee tonight but mainly dry conditions are forecast for the rest of the night with just a 20% chance for rain before 6 a.m.. If skies become clear tonight, West Tennessee has a potential for dense fog early Wednesday morning so prepare for the possibility for low visibility tomorrow by giving yourself a few extra minutes for the morning commute. Temperatures will start out in the lower to middle 50s by sunrise at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures could reach record highs when they peak in the low to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies with periods of sunshine. The record high for tomorrow is 73° which is also the forecast high.

Temperatures will warm up day by day this week with Friday being the warmest (and windiest) day before the next cold front arrives. In fact, temperatures could reach 80°F in parts of West Tennessee and if they do that in Jackson, it would be the 7th time it has happened in the 68 years of weather observations during the month of February.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the forecast including what our risk for severe weather looks like on Friday and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

