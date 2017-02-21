Sedgwick Claims Managements to add 150 jobs with expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Memphis-based claims management service is planning to expand its headquarters, adding 150 jobs.

The Commercial Appeal reported Monday (http://memne.ws/2l1dM4X ) that officials with Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. say the company proposes to consolidate its headquarters and a second location into a single campus.

Sedgwick chief executive officer Dave North says the $34 million expansion will help the company grow and develop new technology to serve customers. It’s contingent on incentives from state and local governments.

Sedgwick employs nearly 15,000 globally, including about 900 employees in Memphis. Its technology-based services include management of workers’ compensation, disability, Family Medical Leave Act, property and specialty claims, managed care, special and forensic investigation, Medicare and OSHA solutions and risk consulting. About 2.6 million claimants a year are served by 275 offices.