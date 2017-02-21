Snappy Tomato supports Jackson’s finest

JACKSON, Tenn.-Several families had dinner out Tuesday night in support of Jackson’s men and women in blue.

Snappy Tomato Pizza in south Jackson donated ten percent of the night’s sales to the Jackson Police Spouses Association.

It is a nonprofit that provides resources and emotional support to law enforcement families.

Owner Andrea Bell said she was excited to contribute to their mission.

“When I heard about the organization and what a wonderful thing it is for the community, and for our police officers and their families, we definitely wanted to support that,” said Bell.

Snappy Tomato in south Jackson will accept cash donations for the Jackson Police Spouses Association throughout the rest of the week.