Superintendent candidate Dr. Tammy Knipp shares vision for JMC Schools if selected

JACKSON, Tenn –Dr. Tammy Knipp is now in a two-candidate race for the top spot in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“Teaching, as you know is a calling. It’s not just a job or somewhere you go to work. It’s my mission in life it’s my calling,” Superintendent finalist Knipp said.

Dr Knipp, a former principal at Alexander Elementary and teacher at Tigrett, along with fellow district alum, Dr. Eric Jones are the lone finalists. The pool was narrowed from 25 applicants.

Knipp said if selected, she already has her first order of business.

“Teacher morale begins when we intentionally and publicly affirm teachers and talk about the good things that are going on in the classrooms,” Knipp said.

She said encouraging students will also be a top priority.

“Every student would graduate motivated to achieve excellence and they will be able to process the necessary skills and imagine, pursue and realize their aspirations,”Knipp said.

Dr. Knipp said she is already looking forward which includes taking a close look at the controversial “Vision 2020” plan.

“We’re not going to want to go in there and undo “2020.” In the words of one of the board members it’s time for “Vision 2030,” Knipp explained.

The one-time Jackson girls basketball and softball coach says she Is aware of rumors that Dr. Jones is a favorite but that does not have her worried.

“You really don’t chase rumors. The board has a process and are sticking to the process and I’m very very tickled to still be apart of the process,” Knipp said.

The school board will possibly do another round of interviews with the two finalists.

Chairman Bob Alvey said the board has no specific timetable for an official decision, but hopes to have a new superintendent in place by June 1.