U.S. Marshals capture wanted sex offender

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A manhunt for a sex offender has ended with the suspect in custody.

U.S. Marshals captured Lucas Wilson, 31, Tuesday morning after checking an address on Old Finger Road in Henderson, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

They say Wilson fled from the home and into a field but was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

Wilson had been the subject of a manhunt since Feb. 16 when he reportedly ran into a wooded area in McNairy County.

Officers said Wilson had cut off his GPS monitoring device.

Wilson is charged with violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act, felony vandalism, and violation of community supervision.

Wilson was transported to the Chester County Jail to await a hearing.