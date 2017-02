Vote now in TDOT’s annual Safety Message Contest

NASHVILLE — Voting is now open for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Safety Message Contest.

The contest gives the public a chance to vote on the department’s safety message that will display on highways across the state.

A couple of last year’s top entries were “Eyes on the road and head out of your apps,” and the winner, “Texting and driving… Oh cell no!”

You can vote in this year’s contest on the TDOT website.