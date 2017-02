WEATHER UPDATE

WIDESPREAD RAIN SHOWERS THIS MORNING WILL GRADUALLY DECREASE FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS THE AREA DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS, BUT ISOLATED SHOWERS MAY LINGER THROUGH TONIGHT. GENERALLY DRY WEATHER IS ANTICIPATED WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WITH AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S AND LOWS IN THE MID 50S TO NEAR 60 DEGREES.

THERE IS A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH LATE FRIDAY, BUT DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKEND. HIGH TEMPERATURES ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 50S IN THE WAKE OF A COLD FRONT.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com