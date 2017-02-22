4 on escort list file lawsuit against city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Four people among dozens whose names are on a list of individuals requiring a police escort in Memphis City Hall have filed a lawsuit against the city.

One of the plaintiffs, ordained minister Elaine Blanchard, told The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2l197yO ) that the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court seeks to find out why people were placed on the list. The other plaintiffs are mid-South Peace and Justice Executive Director Bradley Watkins and coordinator Paul Garner, and activist Keedran “TNT” Franklin.

The newspaper said Watkins declined to comment, and Garner and Franklin couldn’t be reached.

City spokeswoman Ursula Madden said earlier Wednesday that the police department likely won’t release information about criteria police use to place people on the list.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Tuesday that the list was compiled for safety reasons, not political ones.