Chester Co. Schools closed Thursday & Friday due to illnesses

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24, due to illnesses.

School officials confirmed the closures Wednesday afternoon.

Director of Schools Troy Kilzer said there have been many absences among both students and faculty due to widespread illness.

He said maintenance workers at each school will perform extensive cleaning over the next few days.