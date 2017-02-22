Comics Universe celebrates 30 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local comic book store celebrates 30 years in the Hub City.

Comics Universe, located on the Highway 45 Bypass, has catered to lovers of superheroes, fantasy and sci-fi since 1987.

Family, friends and customers celebrated the 30-year milestone Wednesday as well as owner Rethel Miller’s birthday.

Miller opened the store with her husband, Carl “Smittie,” in 1987. She has run the store herself since his passing in 1996.

Mayor Jerry Gist presented Miller with a proclamation and a gift from the city.

Miller said her regular customers have become close to her through the years.

“If they’re hurting, I feel it,” Miller said. “I understand about financial problems, and when they have to stop buying for a while or something like that.”

Comics Universe is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You will likely find Miller behind the counter because she rarely takes a day off.