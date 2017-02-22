Committee recommends increase to utilities to fund storm water system maintenance

JACKSON, Tenn.-An increase to your utility bill could be headed your way, if you live in Jackson.

The budget advisory committee met Wednesday night, voting to recommend an increase to the storm water fee to the entire Jackson city council. If passed by the council, it will affect all residents and businesses in the Hub City.

The committee said the increase, which could mean an extra 1 million-plus dollars a year, is needed to fund maintenance to the storm water system.

“The people are expecting the city to fix those problems and it’s got to be paid for somehow, so we figure the best way to have people pay for it would be the ones that actually use the services,” said Randy Wallace, committee chairman.

The committee hopes to have the fees implemented by the beginning of 2018.