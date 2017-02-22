The cost of connection: How can you protect your privacy online?

JACKSON, Tenn. — Life in the digital age lends itself to staying connected, but exactly how much of your information is at risk?

“I would assume anyone that gets on the internet is traceable,” said Chad Reasons, IT manager for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

While hopping on the internet is convenient, it is not surprising that some IT experts say simply using the World Wide Web comes with risks.

This is especially true when taking advantage of free Wi-Fi, which could open users up to fake hot spots. “The problem is they don’t have to connect to your computer,” Reasons said. “What they’re doing is routing you through their computer and picking up your financials that way.”

From gossip forums to genealogy research, there is no shortage of websites to browse online. So WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News wanted to know, exactly how much information can strangers access?

“There’s just always people watching, and once you post something, you can’t take it back,” Reasons said.

Reasons said the web is sort of like a black hole since companies can sell your information, and public records such as addresses only require a name and website to track down.

“I’m not too fond of that because sometimes people can steal things or find out things that you want to keep private,” frequent internet user Franchot Grant said.

Most websites will offer a chance to opt out, but Reasons said it could require jumping through hoops or carefully reading user agreements.

“Security is more than just an antivirus on the computer,” Reasons said. “It’s you realizing your boundaries.”