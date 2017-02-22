Former Crockett Co. deputy accused of aiding in cocaine delivery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Court documents reveal new details about the charges against a former Crockett County deputy.

Calvin Fields is accused of using his patrol vehicle Feb. 13 to provide security while an undercover source delivered cocaine, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton.

Federal agents were performing surveillance and saw Fields commit the offense while on duty in his patrol vehicle, according to the release.

Fields faces counts of cocaine distribution and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, according to the indictment documents.

The release goes on to say the illegal activity involved powder cocaine.

Fields was reportedly in possession of a Glock .40-caliber pistol at the time.

Authorities announced the unsealing of the indictment Wednesday.

The penalty for the two counts is not less than five years in prison and up to life imprisonment, a $1,250,000 fine, or both.

Fields was arrested Friday. The federal grand jury in Jackson returned the indictment Tuesday.

Sheriff Troy Klyce confirmed Tuesday morning that Fields has been fired from the department.

“No one is above the law, especially those who have sworn an oath to uphold the law,” Michael T. Gavin, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said in the release. “Public corruption is the number one criminal priority of the FBI and we will continue to work with our partners to bring to justice those who would seek to line their own pockets and in doing so jeopardize the safety of the public.”

Fields is scheduled to appear Thursday for a bond hearing.