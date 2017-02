Gas tax proposal hits jam in House committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A key vote on efforts to boost transportation funding in Tennessee has been put off by at least a week.

House Transportation Subcommittee Chairwoman Terri Lynn Weaver on Wednesday decided to first take up a rival proposal to Gov. Bill Haslam’s plan introduced by Republican Rep. David Hawk. When Weaver refused to take up a Democratic effort to add a sales tax exemption for baby formula, the sponsor successfully moved to adjourn.