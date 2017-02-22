Group concerned about what they say are increases in their utility bills

JACKSON, Tenn.-Dozens come out Wednesday night, angry over what they say are constant increases in their utility bills.

The group gathered at Unity Temple to talk about the amount they are billed by JEA.

They said they are planning to protest if they do not get answer from the utility about why their bills keep going up.

Some people said they are paying more for utilities every month than they do to keep a roof over their heads.

“The message is to realize that we’re human beings, we are trying to survive, and we cannot survive paying higher utility bills than we’re paying in mortgage and in rent,” said Tawanna Coleman, a concerned JEA customer.

JEA has a planned meeting scheduled for March 9 to answer customers’ concerns.