Henry Co. Commission passes resolution in favor of gas tax increase

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local county is officially behind the governor’s plan to raise the gas tax by seven cents, the first increase in nearly three decades.

The gas tax hike proposal has sparked heated debate in the state legislature, and for some West Tennesseans, they aren’t sure how the tax increase could help them.

“I really don’t like it, but if that’s what they pass, we really don’t have any other choice but to accept it. Maybe it will help someone,” Henry County resident Yvonne Martin said.

The Henry County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday night saying they agree with the governor’s gas tax hike, saying it could bring in around three quarters of a million dollars for the county to help with multiple projects.

“It’s earmarked for all infrastructure, so it will be about a $775,000 annual increase in our budget,” Henry County Road Supervisor Richie Chilcutt said.

The Henry County Highway Department takes care of nearly 850 miles of roads, and since this would be the first tax increase since 1989, officials say it could bring big changes to the county, but not necessarily your wallet.

“For the average person it will be about a $4-a-month increase in what they see at the pump, so you are looking at $48 a year will be the total increase,” Chilcutt said.

The House Transportation Subcommittee was supposed to vote on the plan Wednesday afternoon but put off the vote for at least another week.

According to a poll released by Middle Tennessee State University, 38 percent of registered voters agree with the tax hike and 28 percent oppose it. The remaining third of the voters polled said they weren’t sure about the plan.

The percentage of those who approve the tax hike increased to 51 percent once they knew more about the proposal.