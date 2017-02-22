Jackson police investigate weekend Muse Park shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a weekend shooting at a Jackson park that injured a juvenile.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for a juvenile female arriving there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Lt. Derick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department.

The victim told police she was in Muse Park near the basketball courts when an unidentified male fired shots into the ground and then left in a white Dodge Charger.

The victim sustained an injury to her upper thigh. Police say they believe the injury was caused by a ricochet.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You also can submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.