High school Jamboree set to be played at Generals Park

JACKSON, Tenn — After a five-year hiatus, the Sportsplus Jamboree will be returning to the Ballpark at Jackson. Jackson Generals general manager Jason Compton said it’s a great thing for both sides.

With West Tennessee being such a big high school football area, the Ballpark at Jackson gives players an opportunity to play in front of a large crowd. The stadium allows fans to get in and out easily, and see everything that is happening on the field.

In reference to the field, North Side high school constructed a field goal post which will go alongside the right field wall, there won’t be a field goal post on the other end. The field will be 80 yards instead of the usual 100-yard playing surface. Parts of second base will be included in the game field, but Compton doesn’t believe that will be a problem.

“The playing surface is great,” Compton said.

The jamboree will take place Friday, August 11.