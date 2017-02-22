JSCC reflects on African American nurses for Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Black History Month, Jackson State Community College pays tribute to some of those who help the community the most.

When the school put out a call for anyone interested to put together a presentation in honor of Black History Month, it sparked one professor’s curiosity about African American nurses.

Melissa Sellers, an assistant professor of nursing, spoke on accomplishments of African American nurses in America as far back as the Civil War and the power of perseverance.

“Some of them have been through slavery. Some of them have just been through disrespect and oppression, and I think it’s important for our young people to understand that no matter what you’ve been through that you can still succeed,” Sellers said.

Jackson State will continue to hold Black History Month events through the end of February.