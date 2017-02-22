Lady Eagles ready for the start of the season

JACKSON, Tenn — With a little under a month until their first game, the Jackson Christian Lady Eagles are grinding away with their senior class to make sure they send them out the right way.

The seniors haven’t made a trip to state since their 8th grade year. This year their trying to change that.

“Working really hard and doing things different than we did last year, like playing more as a team, talking more, and just working really hard,” Sophie Dunavant said.

With a few seniors returning, they feel this is their year assistant coach Chad Shelton said.

“We got a lot of good defensive players, a lot of good offensive players, so we’re really excited about this year and how far we can go.”