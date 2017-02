Milan police looking for man wanted for counts of aggravated robbery, felony theft

MILAN, Tenn.-A man wanted on at least one violent charge is on the run and Milan police hope you can help them find him.

Here is who they are looking for, 37-year-old Stephen Jock Farrow. Milan police said he’s wanted on counts of aggravated robbery and felony theft.

Officers said if you spot him, do not approach him, but call Milan police at (731) 686-3309.