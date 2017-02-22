Mugshots : Madison County : 2/21/17 – 2/22/17

1/19 Dasia Curry Theft under $500, forgery, failure to appear

2/19 Clyde Nichols Burglary, theft over $1,000

3/19 Nicholas Fletcher DUI, violation of implied consent law

4/19 Shayla Porter Violation of probation, failure to appear

5/19 Clint West Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, assault, aggravated burglary

6/19 Patrice Dunn Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/19 Stephen Schmidt Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Natalie Harvison Shoplifting

9/19 Mendy Reese Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/19 Leslie Martin DUI

11/19 Jeremy Tyus Aggravated domestic assault

12/19 Jeremiah Emery Simple domestic assault, vandalism

13/19 Jennifer Reed Failure to comply

14/19 Jason Sisk No charges entered

15/19 Jacob Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/19 Donald Hill DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/19 Brian Tims DUI, schedule VI drug violations

18/19 Brandon Dobbins Shoplifting

19/19 Anna Warren Shoplifting







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/21/17 and 7 a.m. on 2/22/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.