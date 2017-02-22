Powerball players hopeful for $403 million in winnings

JACKSON, Tenn. — Customers are hopeful to be Wednesday night’s big winner as the Powerball jackpot reaches $403 million.

Some were scratching to see their numbers right outside the door with their winnings planned out.

“I would give it to CPR dog rescue,” Powerball player Peggy Thomas said. “They rescue dogs and send them up to the northern states.”

Others said the cash value of nearly $244 million would take them somewhere warm.

“I’m moving somewhere nice and sunny,” Susan Shires said.

Traveling would also be on Thomas’ list.

“I would go up home and see my family in Pennsylvania. I haven’t seen them since 1995,” Thomas said.

Although Wednesday night’s big prize would make it much sweeter to win, some customers said it’s just tradition to play regardless of the possible winnings.

“Every Saturday and Wednesday, two lines — Powerball, Power Play — that’s it,” Shires said.

This is the 19th drawing since a Delaware resident won in December, and it’s the 10th highest jackpot in the game’s history.