Spring-Like Weather Continues Through Friday

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday

Under partly cloudy skies today, temperatures have been warming up to the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s! In fact, with a temperature of 70°F today, Jackson reached a point in the month of February where we’ve had more days in the 70s this month than we’ve had below freezing! There’s even warmer weather in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight which could allow for the development of more fog early in the morning. Visibility will be limited to a quarter mile or less in some areas so plan to add a few extra minutes to the morning commute tomorrow. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 50s by sunrise at 6:33 a.m. Thursday.

April-like temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday but a cold front coming Friday evening will bring cooler weather along with a chance for organized thunderstorms. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the forecast including what our risk for severe weather looks like on Friday and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

