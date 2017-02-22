Suspect charged with killing, beheading man to undergo mental evaluation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of killing and beheading another man before setting a mobile home on fire appeared Wednesday in court.

Buddy Ray Small’s attorney filed a motion to request a mental evaluation, according to the general sessions clerk.

Results from that test will be revealed when Small returns to court April 5.

Small, 36, of Linden is accused of shooting William Jack Ferguson Feb. 7 before cutting off his head and setting fire to the mobile home where the crime allegedly took place.

He faces charges including first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse.