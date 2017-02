TBI: One of TN’s most wanted captured in LA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-One of the state’s 10 most wanted is in custody after the TBI said he was captured in Louisiana.

Keithandre Trevon Murray was arrested Wednesday by deputies in Monroe, Louisiana where he has relatives.

Murray was wanted by the Macon County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department and TBI in connection with two recent homicides.

He is being held without bond pending extradition.