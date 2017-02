Three-car crash ties up traffic, sends drivers to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-A three-car collision in north Jackson backs up traffic, Wednesday evening.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Oil Well Road and Steeplechase Drive.

First responders had to help the drivers get out of their cars after the wreck.

Two drivers were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, however, officials said their injuries did not appear to be serious.