$50K winning lotto ticket sold in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lottery officials say Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing created 55,962 winning tickets in Tennessee, including two worth $50,000.

One of those winners was sold in Munford in Tipton County, according to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery. The other was sold in Ooltewah in East Tennessee.

The $435 million winning jackpot ticket was sold in Indiana, according to the release.

No details about winners are available until they claim their prizes.