ARM’s ‘Hub Club’ honors Black History Month with a first

JACKSON, Tenn.-In honor of Black History Month, a first for Area Relief Ministries’ ‘Hub Club’.

Today, the club hosted its first ever Black History Expo, aimed at exposing students to the many people making a difference and making history here in the Hub City.

Longtime educator, Dr. Janice Epperson served as the speaker, but other professionals like author Pat Winston, were on hand to talk to students as well.

“To have people from this community to come in and share with the kids it helps them to see, there’s someone here that I can touch and I can hear, and I can know and learn from them that nothing’s impossible,” said Charles Currie, director of community development.

Retired Jackson Deputy Police Chief Patrick Willis was one of the others who came out to talk with students.