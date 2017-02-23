Chester Co. pastor, teaching assistant faces additional charge

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A pastor and teaching assistant accused of raping a teenager is arrested again Thursday on a new charge of assault involving the same woman.

According to a new affidavit, back in November, when the victim was 17, Mike Ulmer forced his fingers into her mouth while driving her home after cleaning his house.

Earlier this week, Ulmer was charged with tying the same teen up from a hook in his ceiling and sexually assaulting her.

Ulmer is currently free on $250,000 bond.