Chester Co. Schools closed due to illness; normal schedule resumes Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chester County Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday. Director of Schools Troy Kilzer said they had to close because so many students and staff were out sick.

“It was a growing epidemic of students coming to school sick or calling in sick,” Kilzer said.

Kilzer said more than 11 percent of the district called out Wednesday. At West Chester Elementary, he said more than 20 percent of the student body was sick. “Thirty-three of our staff members working with kids were out yesterday (Wednesday) for sickness, difficulty finding substitutes,” Kilzer said.

The district said they have the stomach bug, flu and strep.

Some students did not seem to mind the extra time off. “It just makes me feel good that I’m not at school doing hard work,” Roman Smith, a first grader at West Chester Elementary, said.

Ashley Owen, a parent, said her daughter is not sick, but she is still glad the district canceled classes. “It gives me a chance to get her home and make sure she doesn’t get sick,” Owen said.

The district said workers already clean campuses daily. Kilzer said these two days off will give them time to pay extra attention to disinfecting. “They can go a little bit slower pace, be a little more attentive to those areas that may not get that same attention,” Kilzer said.

Kilzer said they have extra days built into the school year for things like this and bad weather so students will not have to make up the two days. The district is back on regular schedule on Monday.